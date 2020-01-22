Left Menu
Voting for Telangana municipal polls underway

Voting for urban local body polls began in the State on Wednesday morning.

  • Yadadri (Telangana)
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 09:31 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 09:31 IST
Voting for Telangana municipal polls underway
Collector Anita Ramchandrana after casting her vote in Yadadri on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Voting for urban local body polls began in the State on Wednesday morning. At Bhongiri in Yadadri District, Collector Anita Ramchandrana was seen standing in a queue to cast her vote.

Similarly in Vikarabad and Bhongir, people queued up to cast their votes. The polling is underway for 120 Municipalities and 9 Municipal Corporations in the State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

