Voting for Telangana municipal polls underway

Voting for urban local body polls began in the State on Wednesday morning. At Bhongiri in Yadadri District, Collector Anita Ramchandrana was seen standing in a queue to cast her vote.

Similarly in Vikarabad and Bhongir, people queued up to cast their votes. The polling is underway for 120 Municipalities and 9 Municipal Corporations in the State. (ANI)

