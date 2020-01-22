Left Menu
Vote keeping welfare of your family in mind: Kejriwal to opposition party supporters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the supporters of opposition parties to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the February 8 assembly polls so that the work done in the last five years in the national capital is not "undone". He said the entire Delhi should vote on the basis of development done in the education and healthcare system.

"We have worked hard to improve our schools, the education system, health care... Who will take care of the education of your children, who will help you get good and affordable health care if you vote for any other party? Just give it a thought," the chief minister said while addressing a roadshow in the Badli constituency in support of AAP candidate Ajesh Yadav. "So, I appeal to you all, especially those who support the Congress and the BJP... please be with your respective parties but vote for us this time. Cast your vote keeping the welfare of your family in mind," he said standing in a jeep as hundreds of his supporters walked along donning 'aam aadmi' caps and carrying banners of the party.

Kejriwal said his government did a lot for the people of Delhi in its five-year tenure but needed more time to complete the work pending for 70 years. "We have tried our best to give maximum benefit to the people of Delhi... to make their lives prosperous. We have made water and electricity free, improved the education and health care system.. but the work pending for 70 years cannot be completed in just 5 years. We need more time," he said.

"I have worked like an elder son in a family. It is the elder son who shoulders most of the responsibilities, takes care of everyone, gets the sister married manages all expenses etc. I have tried to do just that," he said as cheers and claps rose to a crescendo.

