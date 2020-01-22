1,029 candidates filed 1,528 nominations for Delhi polls

As many as 1,029 candidates have filed 1,528 nominations for the Delhi Assembly polls on February 8, according to data shared by the poll panel. On the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday, over 800 nominations were filed for the 70 assembly constituencies, which go to polls on February 8.

As many as 1,029 candidates, including 187 women, have filed a total of 1,528 nominations, an official from the office of Delhi chief electoral officer said. These nominations also include the 'cover' candidates. The date for withdrawing nominations is Friday.

The election will see a triangular fight between the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.