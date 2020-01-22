DAVOS-Trump says he would prefer longer impeachment trial with witnesses
U.S. President Trump on Wednesday said it was up to the Senate to decide how to handle the impeachment trial over his handling of Ukraine and that he would rather have a long trial with witnesses but that there are national security issues.
"I'll leave that to the Senate," Trump told a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, adding that he would watch the proceedings after leaving the summit. "I'd rather go the long route."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Senate
- Ukraine
- Davos
- World Economic Forum
- Switzerland
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial
Pompeo to not run for US Senate seat
Trump could still negotiate nuclear deal with Iran: White House
Pentagon rejects Trump threat to hit Iranian cultural sites
UPDATE 2-Top U.S. diplomat Pompeo not planning 2020 Senate run -sources