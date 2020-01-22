Left Menu
DAVOS-Trump says he would prefer longer impeachment trial with witnesses

  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:48 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:37 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Trump on Wednesday said it was up to the Senate to decide how to handle the impeachment trial over his handling of Ukraine and that he would rather have a long trial with witnesses but that there are national security issues.

"I'll leave that to the Senate," Trump told a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, adding that he would watch the proceedings after leaving the summit. "I'd rather go the long route."

