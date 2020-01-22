Maha CM non-committal on bringing anti-CAA resolution in House

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday sought to assuage concerns of the Muslim community over the new citizenship law and likely NRC. The CM, however, didn't give any assurance to a delegation of Muslim scholars and clergies on their demand to bring a resolution in the state Legislative Assembly against the CAA on the lines of Kerala and Punjab.

Thackeray met the delegation at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office in south Mumbai this afternoon. On the occasion, Raza Academy submitted a memorandum to the CM demanding bringing a resolution opposing the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"The CM told us that Mumbai belongs to every Indian, and like him, every citizen has equal rights over the city," said Sayed Moinuddin Ashraf, President, Jamia Qadriya Ashrafia. "Mumbai is home to everybody and people living here since generations cannot be removed," Ashraf quoted Thackeray as saying.

He said the CM didn't assure the delegation about bringing the resolution against the CAA and NRC. Raza Academy general secretary M Saeed Noori said the CM also spoke about maintaining law and order during the anti-CAA protests in Mumbai.

He also appealed for maintaining peace and tranquillity in the metropolis. The CM also met 200 more members from the Muslim community on the occasion.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and other senior officers were present at the meeting. Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Left-ruled Kerala became the first state to pass a resolution against the new law, followed by Punjab, which is governed by the Congress.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprises the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress..

