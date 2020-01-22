Left Menu
YSRCP opposed TDP's demand to send 'decentralisation bill' to select committee

Amid the debate on the decentralisation and CRDA (Repeal) bills in the legislative council, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday issued a notification to the chairman to send the bills to the select committee.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the debate on the decentralisation and CRDA (Repeal) bills in the legislative council, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday issued a notification to the chairman to send the bills to the select committee. Opposing this, the YSRCP leaders claimed the bills could not be sent to the select committee as the opposition party has not given such notification before the beginning of the house proceeding.

Though TDP tried to stop the bills coming for discussion, YSRCP managed to get the bills placed for discussion yesterday. Both the bills were taken up for discussion on Wednesday. From the morning, discussions went on smoothly, barring minor verbal arguments. However, when the bill was to be put for voting, the ruckus started in the House.

TDP leader in council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu asked the chairman to send the bill to select committee. Ministers and YSRCP MLCs opposed the proposal stating that "no amendments are proposed in the Bills".

Legislative affairs minister Buggana Rajendranath read the rule book mentioning that there is no need to send the bill to select committee as "there are no amendments." Both the parties argued with each other, that lead to a heated argument among the leaders in the council.

At that juncture, council chairman MA Sharif announced that TDP's MLC Ashok Babu has suggested some amendments. This created pandemonium in the house following which, the House was adjourned. Andhra Pradesh state assembly on Monday passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'.According to a release, the "Bill provides for the creation of three capital cities to usher in the decentralisation of development."The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

