BJP calls Cong 'Muslim League Congress', oppn party hits back with Godse jibe

The BJP and the Congress on Wednesday called names at each other with the former dubbing the opposition party "Muslim League Congress" which hit back saying the saffron party should instead be called 'Nathuram Godse Party' or "Bhrasht Jumla Party". The BJP cited reported remarks of Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan to accuse the Congress of "Muslim appeasement" and "insulting" Hindus, and said that the opposition party should be called "Muslim League Congress" .

"The Congress leader says they joined the government for Muslims. What is the sin of Hindus, Sikhs and others. The Congress has insulted Hindus and this comment has exposed it," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said referring to Chavan's reported remarks that the Congress joined hands with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra as Muslims wanted the party to stop the BJP from coming to power. The Congress hit back saying the issue of rising unemployment is having its effect on BJP spokespersons and their empty minds are now turning into the Devil's workshop.

"Empty mind is a devil's workshop. This is the unfortunate impact of unemployment, which is being seen even on BJP spokespersons, who are now keeping themselves busy by giving new names to the Congress," Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill told reporters. Considering the economic situation, the "anti-national" mindset of the BJP, its "insensitive, thick-skinned approach" to the present economic crisis, the Congress also has three names for the BJP and these are "'Nathuram Godse Party', 'Bhrasht Jumla Party' and 'Behkao Janta Party'", he said.

Looking at the rampant corruption and how the BJP helps fraudsters and scamsters, it should be called 'Bhrasht Jumla Party', Shergill said. "How the BJP always shies away or runs away from the economic crisis of the country 'Behkao Janta Party'," he said.

Shergill said he had challenged BJP spokespersons to address a press conferences on rising fuel, onion and tomato prices, increasing unemployment and communal conflict in the country, but they will not do one. Patra alleged that the Congress, NCP and the AIMIM, were "abusing" Hindus in the name of anti-CAA protests and sought apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP's Sharad Pawar.

He referred to comments of several opposition leaders, including those from the NCP and the AIMIM, to allege that they were "abusing" Hindus in the name of anti-CAA protests and sought apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP's Sharad Pawar. Asked about Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's reported jibe at the RSS for its "non-participation" in the freedom movement, the BJP leader shot back, asking if parents of Sonia Gandhi, who is of Italian origin, had fought in India's independence struggle.

The Indian National Congress, he said referring to the opposition party's full name, should be called "Muslim League Congress" . The Congress does "Muslim appeasement" for the community's votes but has never done any good for it, he claimed.

Highlighting a report in an Urdu daily, Patra said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had once described his party as a "party of Muslims" and its leaders coined terms like saffron terror. Since 1946, Patra claimed, the Congress has done "Muslim vote bank politics".

He also highlighted comments of AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, whose brother Asaduddin Owaisi heads the party, that Muslims ruled over the country for eight centuries to refer to him as Jinnah, Pakistan's founder. Patra claimed that a video of Shaheen Bagh protests purportedly showed children talking about "murdering" the prime minister and the home minister and asked who has spread such "poison".

"It is a tragedy that poison against Hindus is being sowed in the country," he said.

