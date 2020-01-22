Left Menu
JP Nadda to address pro-CAA rally in Agra on Jan 23

In his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after being elected as BJP Chief, JP Nadda will address a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Agra on Thursday.

JP Nadda to address pro-CAA rally in Agra on Jan 23
BJP President JP Nadda (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

In his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after being elected as BJP Chief, JP Nadda will address a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Agra on Thursday. In a press statement, the party said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh will also be present along with key leaders and lawmakers from the region.

As it will be newly elected party president's first visit to this part of Uttar Pradesh after taking charge of the party, workers will also welcome and greet him all along the way at DND Noida, Yamuna Expressway's zero point in Greater Noida, Vrindavan, Mathura and at Fatehabad Road, Agra. The Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

