BJP MP's Instagram account hacked, police launch probe

Senior BJP Member of Parliament from Gujarat C R Patil on Wednesday said his Instagram account has been hacked and sought police action in the matter. The Lok Sabha MP from Navsari claimed an unknown person is chatting with others using his '@crpaatil' handle on Instagram, a popular photo and video-sharing social networking service.

The BJP leader gave an application to Surat Police Commissioner R B Brahmbhatt demanding action in the matter. "We have just received Patil's application claiming his Instagram account has been hacked. Our cyber crime team is probing the case," said Brahmbhatt.

Interestingly, Patil can still access his account as he posted the same application on the site on Wednesday evening, warning people about the "illegal chatting" being done using his handle. "Someone hacked into my account and started doing chatting with others. Except chatting, no other harmful activity has been done by the unknown person yet.

"It seems he has found my password. Thus, I have asked the police to take appropriate action," said Patil..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

