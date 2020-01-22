Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial

Democrats began presenting their opening arguments at the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, took the podium on the floor of the Senate to make the case that Trump should be removed from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats have 24 hours over the next three days to make their case and will be followed by White House lawyers who will defend the Republican president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.