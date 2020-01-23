Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden, Sanders trade barbs as US Democratic primary race tightens

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 03:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 03:48 IST
Biden, Sanders trade barbs as US Democratic primary race tightens
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are trading barbs, each accusing the other of lying and having a smaller chance of defeating Donald Trump in November, as the race for the party's nomination tightens. Biden holds the lead in national polling averages, but Sanders has been on the rise since December.

A new CNN/SSRS poll puts Sanders in first place with 27 percent, within the margin of error but slipping ahead of Biden, who came in at 24 percent. Results from another survey Wednesday by Morning Consult were virtually the inverse: Barack Obama's former vice president scored 29 percent to 24 percent for the US senator from Vermont.

As the race has narrowed, the two septuagenarians -- Biden the moderate, Sanders a self-described "Democratic socialist" -- have grown testy, accusing each other of dishonesty. The change in tone recalls the bitter 2016 primary battle between Sanders and Hillary Clinton, who in the end won the Democratic nomination but lost the election to Trump.

"I find it amazing that we go back and look at statements, many of them, most of them, taken out of context of 10, 20, 30, 35 years ago," Biden said on MSNBC Wednesday. The day before, Sanders had accused Biden in a tweet accompanied by a video of having long wanted to cut funding for Social Security, the US public pension system.

"Let's be honest, Joe. One of us fought for decades to cut Social Security, and one of us didn't. But don't take it from me. Take it from you," he wrote. A Sanders spokeswoman, Briahna Joy Gray, piled on, posting a long video comparing the two candidates' positions, and concluding that Biden's record on foreign or trade policy would crumble under Trump's attacks if the two were to face off one-on-one.

Then she called on the former vice president to "Tell the truth Joe," invoking a hashtag popular with Sanders supporters. In an ad posted on Twitter by his account, Biden had previously taken a shot at Sanders.

"Bernie's negative attacks won't change the truth," a narrator says. "Joe Biden is still the strongest Democrat to beat Donald Trump." AFP RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Utah bans LGBTQ conversion therapy for children

Utah has become the 19th U.S. state to ban conversion therapy aimed at changing sexual orientation or gender identity in lesbian, gay, transsexual, bisexual and queer children.The ban in the Republican-dominated state, which took effect on ...

Giants QB Eli Manning retiring after 16 seasons

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring after 16 NFL seasons, the team announced Wednesday. For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field, co-owner, president and CEO John Mara s...

UPDATE 3-Canadian judge approves C$196.5 mln Volkswagen fine for diesel emissions

A judge in Canada approved a C196.5 million 149.7 million fine against Volkswagen AG on Wednesday after the company pleaded guilty to dozens of counts of diesel emissions violations. Volkswagen was charged in December with importing nearly ...

Zurich police use tear gas, water cannons on World Economic Forum protesters

Swiss police on Wednesday used water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas to subdue demonstrators in Zurich who ignited fireworks and threw bottles as part of a protest targeting the annual World Economic Forum WEF conference in Davos. Thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020