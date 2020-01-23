Left Menu
Development News Edition

Give Western UP 10 pc reservation in JNU, Jamia to 'fix' anti-national sloganeering: Sanjeev Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Wednesday said that if people from Western Uttar Pradesh are given 10 per cent reservation in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, then nobody will be able to make anti-national slogans.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 11:35 IST
Give Western UP 10 pc reservation in JNU, Jamia to 'fix' anti-national sloganeering: Sanjeev Balyan
Sanjeev Balyan. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Wednesday said that if people from Western Uttar Pradesh are given 10 per cent reservation in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, then nobody will be able to make anti-national slogans. Addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here, Balyan said that after this Act was passed, there were attempts to create unrest in Western Uttar Pradesh, whether it is Muzzafarnagar, Meerut or Bijnor.

"Where did these people come from? Why did they come out on the streets?" Balyan asked. This Act is about giving citizenship and not taking it away, he said and added that as compared to JNU and Jamia, there are more students in Meerut College who support the CAA.

Later, Balyan said, "Main Rajnath ji se nivedan karoonga, jo JNU,Jamia mein desh ke virodh mein naare lagate hain inka ilaaj ek hi hai, pashchim Uttar Pradesh ka wahan 10 per cent reservation karwa do, sabka ilaaj kar denge, kisi ki zarurat nahi padne ki (Those who raise anti-national slogans in JNU and Jamia, there is only one treatment... I would request Rajnath ji to give 10 per cent reservation to Western Uttar Pradesh there." In Meerut, Singh participated in the awareness campaign organised by the BJP on Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

China's latest virus outbreak exposes perils of exotic wildlife trade

A new coronavirus spreading from the city of Wuhan has put a spotlight on Chinas poorly regulated wild animal trade - driven by relentless demand for exotic delicacies and ingredients for traditional medicine.Chinas markets, where wild and ...

Alembic Pharma gets final USFDA nod for Fenofibrate tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for fenofibrate tablets, which reduces cholesterol and triglycerides in blood. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited Alembic...has received final appr...

Passing resolutions against CAA 'political gesture' as

Passing resolutions against CAA political gesture asstates hardly have any role in granting citizenshipCongresss Shashi Tharoor to PTI....

You cannot get into revenge zone with New Zealand players, they are so nice: Kohli

Ahead of their series, India skipper Virat Kohli said they have no feeling of revenge against New Zealand, who knocked Men in Blue out of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup. New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs in the semi-finals of the World ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020