Yogi Adityanath trying to curb freedom, democracy: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Thursday hit out at Yogi Adityanath for his "chanting Azadi slogans is act of treason" remark, stating that "the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is trying to curb the freedom." On Wednesday, the Chief Minister had stated that his government will take "very strict action" against those raising the "Azadi" slogan to mark their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"We are living in a free and democratic India which has to function within the framework of the Constitution of India as given to us by Babasaheb. Yogi Adityanath ji is trying to curb freedom and democracy. We have slid ten steps in democratic functioning. Therefore, I think Yogi Adityanath needs to put his practices and the function in accordance with the Constitution." The BSP leader also criticized the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for his comments on women protesters, saying, "The BJP believes in patriarchy and also believes that women should be confined to household chores. The Constitution framed by Baba Sahab Ambedkar teaches us that in the process of nation-building and nation running, the women and men are equal participants and it is being practiced and we are seeing it today. Women, men, and youth are participating in the democratic process of protest and the government is not adhering or listening to them."

Calling the chanting of 'Azadi' slogan by anti-CAA protesters "deshdroh (treason)", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government will take "very strict action" against those raising it. Criticizing the ongoing protests further, he said it is "shameful" that men sit in the comfort of their homes and send women and children out on the streets to agitate. (ANI)

