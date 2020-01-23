Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian lawmakers back Putin's sweeping reforms in first vote - Ifax

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 14:39 IST
Russian lawmakers back Putin's sweeping reforms in first vote - Ifax
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

Russia's lower house of parliament backed sweeping constitutional reform legislation put forward by President Vladimir Putin in a preliminary vote on Thursday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Putin's proposed reforms are widely seen as giving him scope to retain influence once his current term expires in 2024, though he said at the weekend he did not favor the Soviet-era practice of having leaders for life who die in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Playing franchise cricket is different from playing for country: Raman

India womens head coach WV Raman doesnt believe that countries having franchise league professionals in their ranks gain any definitive advantage in T20 World Cup as playing for country is a completely different ball game. Harmanpreet Kaur,...

China's mask makers cancel holidays, jack up wages as new virus spurs frenzied demand

Chinese face mask manufacturers are reopening factories shut for a national holiday, promising workers up to four times their normal wages as consumers emptied out stock in stores in a race to protect themselves from the new coronavirus inf...

NGT directs CPCB to submit compliance report on its order banning nylon and synthetic manja

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB to submit compliance report on implementation of its direction imposing a complete ban on kite string made of nylon or any synthetic material. A bench...

Prestige Group welcomes 2020 with a bang - Marks completion of 250 developments with 7 inaugurations

Bengaluru Karnataka India Jan 23 ANIBusinessWire India Prestige Group, one of Indias largest and most successful developers started 2020 on a high note, with the completion of a whopping 250 developments across India. This incredible milest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020