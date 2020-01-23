Left Menu
CAA, situation in Kashmir internal issues of India: Brazilian envoy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:33 IST
The amended citizenship law and the situation in Kashmir are internal issues of India and the country with its dynamic democracy will find solutions to these "challenges", Brazilian envoy Andre Aranha Correa do Lago said on Thursday. His comments on the two issues comes a day ahead of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's maiden visit to India after he assumed power in January last year following a sweeping electoral victory.

Lago told PTI in an interview that over 15 agreements will be signed during the Brazilian president's visit, including one on the investment protection and facilitation treaty. "These (Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Kashmir situation) are two internal issues of India that obviously we are following with great interest. Naturally, in the conversations probably the Indian government will bring elements about this but we see this very clearly as internal questions of India," he said.

"India being such a dynamic democracy with such fantastic institutions and civil society, we know that with this very open society, you will discuss and you (will) go ahead with solutions for these challenges," the Brazilian envoy said. He made the remarks when asked if the CAA and the Kashmir issue could be discussed during talks.

Brazilian President Bolsonaro will on Friday begin a four-day visit to India, primarily as the chief guest on Republic Day and also to explore ways to boost trade ties at a time both the large economies are hit by slowdowns. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind separately on Saturday.

Bolsonaro will be accompanied by seven ministers, top officials and a large business delegation.

