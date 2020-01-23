Left Menu
Amarinder urges Imran to ensure safety of Pak Sikh leader

  PTI
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 23-01-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:20 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Pakistan premiere Imran Khan to ensure the safety of a Sikh leader who has alleged persecution by fundamentalists in that country. Sikh leader Radesh Singh Tony had tweeted on Thursday that he was getting threats from hardliners in Pakistan.

"Urge @ImranKhanPTI to ensure safety of @aoepoeRadesh. I understand he's feeling unsafe in Pakistan, which has seen many Sikhs being persecuted in recent months. The @pid_gov should take immediate steps to protect him and others like him and facilitate their safe passage if needed," the chief minister tweeted. Radesh Singh Tony, who had contested the 2018 general election in Pakistan as an independent candidate, is reportedly facing threats along with his wife and three sons.

Tony, who is also the chairman of the Khalsa Peace and Justice Foundation, had initially fled to Lahore in November 2018 from his native city of Peshawar in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving behind his business and property. The Sikh leader had posted a one-minute video on his Twitter handle, explaining his plight and seeking the help of Akali leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

"I am getting assassination threats from Pak hardliners. The life of my family is in danger. Living in Pakistan is very dangerous for my family. Please please extend me help/refuge any further delay would cause serious troubles for my family," he wrote tagging Sirsa. In a video message, Tony said, "The world knows whatever has happened with me. I request Manjinder Singh Sirsa to help my family which is in trouble at this time".

He urged Sirsa to seek the help of the UN to take him out from "where he was currently living". He did not disclose his location in the video.

Tony said he would like to be taken to any place which is safe for him like Europe, America, Canada and the UK. "I am still getting threats. I am in deep trouble and I want you to help me," he urged Sirsa while seeking support of the Sikh community.

