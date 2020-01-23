Left Menu
Netanyahu condemns 'tyrants of Tehran' in Holocaust speech

  • Jerusalem
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:34 IST
Jerusalem, Jan 23 (AFP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged action against "the tyrants of Tehran" in a Holocaust memorial speech Thursday, comparing what he considers the Iranian threat to that once posed by Nazi Germany. "There will not be another Holocaust," Netanyahu told world leaders in Jerusalem.

He lamented that "we have yet to see a unified and resolute stance against the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet, a regime that openly seeks to develop nuclear weapons and annihilate the one and only Jewish state. "I call on all governments to join the vital effort of confronting Iran."

Israel fiercely opposed a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers that offered Tehran sanctions relief in return for curbs to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons. Netanyahu applauded when US President Donald Trump in 2018 pulled out of the accord and has pushed European powers to follow Washington's lead.

He said Thursday that Israel "salutes President Trump and Vice President (Mike) Pence for confronting the tyrants of Tehran that subjugate their own people and threaten the peace and security of the entire world. "Israel will do whatever it must do to defend our state, defend our people, and defend the Jewish future," said Netanyahu. (AFP) IND

