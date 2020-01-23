Left Menu
Delhi polls: Kejriwal holds 5 roadshows

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 21:09 IST
From bylanes of Matiala to Vikaspuri and Tuglaqabad to Kalkaji, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, atop a yellow open jeep, took out five roadshows in five constituencies in the national capital on Thursday. In the morning, he held roadshows in Matiala, Uttam Nagar and Vikaspuri assemblies and in the evening, he covered Tuglaqabad and Kalkaji.

During the roadshows, he was accompanied by MLAs of the areas, including Atishi in Kalkaji and Gulab Singh Yadav in Matiala. Thanking her party workers for the well-organised roadshow, Atishi said, "It is overwhelming to see the support Kalkaji is showering on me. I feel very fortunate that our team is getting stronger by the day. I am sure Kalkaji will make Arvind Kejriwal ji the CM with a huge victory".

Holding placards in support of government schemes, including free healthcare and electricity, AAP supporters danced to the tune of 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' (the party's anthem) as Kejriwal waved and flashed the victory sign at them. Shakuntala Devi, a 42-year-old homemaker, peeped from her window as the roadshow moved past her house in Matiala.

"I am glad we have option of voting for a party like AAP in Delhi, otherwise we would have been forced to cast our vote either for the BJP or the Congress. AAP has worked more than any party I have seen," she said. Moving past her house, Ramesh Gaur said he is also planning to vote for AAP this time.

"I am a Congress supporter but I will be voting for AAP. It would be interesting to see if they are able to fulfil the promises they made for the next five years," he said. In Uttam Nagar, Kejriwal greeted people and showed them the victory sign.

In Vikas Puri, he navigated through its narrow lanes as loudspeakers blared the party's anthem. In the last phase of campaigning, Kejriwal will hold eight 'townhall' sessions at different areas in Delhi and will also carry out regular roadshows in different assembly constituencies.

Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

