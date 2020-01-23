Left Menu
Development News Edition

DAVOS-Greta rejects U.S. Treasury chief's degree dig in latest climate clash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 22:07 IST
DAVOS-Greta rejects U.S. Treasury chief's degree dig in latest climate clash
File photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Greta Thunberg she should study economics on Thursday, a jibe which prompted the climate activist to say she didn't need a degree to know the world was not meeting its climate targets. Asked about Thunberg's previous calls to divest from fossil fuels, Mnuchin told a news briefing in Davos: "Is she the chief economist? I'm confused ... After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us."

Mnuchin's quip came two days after Trump and Thunberg sparred indirectly at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort. After Trump said the U.S. had committed to joining the one trillion tree initiative, Thunberg retorted that fixing the climate crisis was not only about trees. Thunberg, who has taken a year off school to advocate action on climate change, hit back on Twitter, saying it did not take a degree to know the world was not meeting its climate targets.

"So either you tell us how to achieve this mitigation or explain to future generations and those already affected by the climate emergency why we should abandon our climate commitments," Thunberg said days after addressing a packed panel at the Davos summit, where she has been a star attraction. Before leaving Davos, Trump seemed to extend an olive branch, saying he wished he had seen Thunberg speak.

'MISUNDERSTOOD' Mnuchin said the Trump administration's stance on climate and Thunberg's criticism had been "misunderstood."

"There is a real misinterpretation of the U.S. policy. Let me be very clear: President Trump absolutely believes in clean air and clean water and having a clean environment." Mnuchin later told CNBC he did not believe there were just a few years left to prevent a climate catastrophe.

"There are a lot of other important issues" threatening civilization, he said, citing health and nuclear proliferation. "The youth needs to understand: climate is one issue that needs to be put in contexts with lots of other things."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel rushed to Thunberg's defense, saying in Davos that attaining the goals of the Paris climate accord, which the U.S. has quit, was vital. "Time is pressing, so we - the older ones, I am 65 years old - must make sure that we take the impatience of young people positively and constructively," Merkel said in her speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

BJP trying to revive pain of partition again through CAA, NRC

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday claimed that the BJP is trying to revive the pain of partition among the countrys populace again through CAA, NRC and NPR and divide the people on religious lines. He said it is very painful to be homel...

We used to squash 7-times bigger India in cricket: Khan on Pak's growth potential

Giving a cricket analogy from the past to bolster his case about his countrys resource richness and growth potential, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said they once used to thrash seven-times bigger India and were seen as a f...

US STOCKS-China virus scare, disappointing earnings drive Wall St lower

U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday, as mounting worries over a coronavirus outbreak in China, disappointing corporate earnings and weakness in financial stocks prompted investors to hit the brakes after a strong start to the year.China put...

No need for any legislation to decide a capital: AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said the Constitution did not have the word capital and claimed there was no need for any legislation to decide the seat of governance and a mere government resolution would su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020