Political parties misleading people over CAA: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Pasi on Sunday alleged that some political parties are trying to mislead people in the name of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Addressing a programme held here to mark the 71st Republic Day here, Passi said, "According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and faced religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship."

"But some political parties are trying to mislead the public, making one brother fight the other," the minister of state for sugarcane development and sugar mills added. He claimed that the Act does not take away anyone's citizenship.

Passi also said that the country was moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Passi hoisted the Tricolour at the Police Lines here.

