Padma Bhushan not for me but for people of J-K, says Muzaffar Hussain Baig

PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig, who has been conferred with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, on Sunday said that the award is not for him but for all the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "This award is not for me but it is for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Baig told ANI.

Baig, a former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, also said that there can never be any referendum in Jammu and Kashmir. He hoped that the status of a full-fledged state would be conferred upon the state again. "There can never be any referendum in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan PM Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump are asking for autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. It means they have accepted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Our only demand that Jammu and Kashmir should be given what the Constitution gives us," he said. (ANI)

