Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. presidential hopeful Sanders surges in early primary states, national polls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 20:24 IST
U.S. presidential hopeful Sanders surges in early primary states, national polls
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders pulled ahead in a New Hampshire poll released on Sunday, bolstering evidence that he is gaining momentum with only days left until voting begins in the Democratic presidential contest.

Sanders led a poll of New Hampshire voters with 25% support. His closest competitor was former Vice President Joe Biden, with 16%, according to the poll released on Sunday by cable network CNN and the University of New Hampshire. Most of the field of Democratic candidates vying to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election have turned their attention to Iowa, which holds the first contest on Feb. 3. New Hampshire will vote next.

Gaining momentum at the right time has historically been key to helping a candidate secure the nomination. The New Hampshire poll comes a day after a New York Times/Siena College poll of Iowa voters found Sanders leading with 25% of the likely vote.

In that poll, Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Biden, had 18% and 17% support, respectively. Nationally, Biden still appeared to be holding a lead, with a Washington Post-ABC poll on Sunday showing Biden and Sanders pulling away from the pack.

The poll showed Biden at the helm with 32% support, followed by Sanders at 23%. The next closest candidates were U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren with 12%, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg with 8%. The latest round of polls confirms earlier results this month that showed Sanders gaining momentum.

A much-watched survey of Iowa voters earlier in January also showed the Vermont senator leading his Democratic rivals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Five die in California helicopter crash 5; TMZ says Kobe Bryant was killed

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

UPDATE 1-Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the center of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020