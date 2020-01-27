Left Menu
Cong spreading anarchy, misleading youths through anti-CAA rallies: Raj BJP

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 19:17 IST
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday accused the Congress of spreading anarchy and misleading youths through anti-CAA rallies under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi. Poonia made the remarks a day ahead of Gandhi's 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally in the Rajasthan capital.

"An agenda has been set to spread confusion in the country and to mislead people of the country without any reason. Congress party has made youths a medium to spread unrest and anarchy in the country under the leadership of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi," Poonia told reporters here. "Rahul Gandhi is coming to Jaipur and I welcome him because BJP gets benefit wherever he goes," he said.

He claimed that the Congress government in the state passed a resolution against the CAA to please Gandhi. Poonia accused the Congress of not fulfilling its promises of waiving off loans of farmers and giving unemployment allowances to youths and said the government machinery was being misused for the proposed rally.

During the rally, Gandhi should answer on the rising crime graph in the state and the promises made to farmers and unemployed youths, he said.

