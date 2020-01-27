Maha MPs' committee formed to take up issues with Centre

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday formed a committee headed by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant that will coordinate with other MPs from the state on issues that need follow up with the Centre. Thackeray formed the committee after holding a joint meeting of all the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra, with former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar, state water resources minister Jayant Patil and urban development minister Eknath Shinde also present.

"The committee headed by Sawant will soon get an office in Maharashtra Sadan located in New Delhi. The MPs can use the office to pursue issues of state with the Centre. I will also attend a meeting in Delhi next month to review the follow up of state issues pending in Delhi," the CM said. "Several schemes and funds are still with the Centre.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members can follow it up utilise it in their constituencies," Pawar said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.