Trump says US offering China 'any help that is necessary' on virus
President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States was offering to help China in combatting the spread of a virus that has sparked fears of global contagion.
"We are in very close communication with China concerning the virus," Trump tweeted.
"Very few cases reported in the USA, but strongly on the watch. We have offered China and President Xi any help that is necessary. Our experts are extraordinary!"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
