Left Menu
Development News Edition

Majority of people sitting at Shaheen Bagh are Bangladeshi, Pakistani: Rahul Sinha

Majority of the people sitting in protest against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi and Park Circus, Kolkata are from Bangladesh and Pakistan, BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha said on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 10:05 IST
Majority of people sitting at Shaheen Bagh are Bangladeshi, Pakistani: Rahul Sinha
BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha speaking to ANI in Kolkata on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Majority of the people sitting in protest against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi and Park Circus, Kolkata are from Bangladesh and Pakistan, BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha said on Monday. "Most of the people sitting at Shaheen Bagh and Park Circus are infiltrators from Bangladesh and Pakistan. They are protesting by using children and women as shields. The recent video has revealed they want to divide India and break off Assam. Will the people of this country ever want to talk about dividing this country?" Sinha told ANI on Monday.

"Today, I also ask the leaders who went to Shaheen Bagh, did you go there to support these elements who talk about breaking the nation?" he added. Sinha also slammed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led government in West Bengal for passing the anti-CAA resolution in the state Assembly.

"Mamata Banerjee's government is formed under the Constitution, they took an oath on it before forming the government. Today by passing this anti-CAA resolution they have broken that oath and dishonoured the Constitution. An Act passed by the Centre cannot be challenged by the states," Sinha said. He further slammed Congress and CPM for supporting the resolution in the Assembly and added that his party will now expose the truth about these parties by visiting Hindu refugee families.

"The work done by Mamata Banerjee, with the help of Congress and CPM is shameful. It has now become clear that they are anti-refugees. The three parties want to send the (Hindu) refugees away and want the illegal Muslim immigrants to settle here," Sinha said. "We will go to the Hindu refugees in West Bengal and tell them about this act by the three parties," he added.

The West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) which was moved by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, West Bengal is the fourth state to pass a resolution against the CAA. The state assembly had on September 6 last year, passed a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk by Huawei decision-UK's Raab

Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said intelligence sharing would not be jeopardized by Tuesdays decision to allow Chinas Huawei a role in building the countrys 5G telecoms network. GCHQ has confirmed categorically that how we constru...

Ex Bihar minister and RJD MLA Abdul Gafoor dies

Former Bihar Minister and RJD MLA Abdul Gafoor died at a hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 60 and is survived by wife, three sons and three daughters.Gafoor, who represents Mahishi assembly constituency in Bihar ...

Newly discovered photos of Nazi death camp probably show guard Demjanjuk

Historians in Germany have released previously unseen photos of the Nazi Sobibor death camp, including what they believe are images of John Demjanjuk, who was sentenced in 2011 for his role in the killing of about 28,000 people there.Ukrain...

4,000-km 'Incredible India' vintage car rally to kick off from Delhi next month

Seeking to promote India as a global heritage motoring tourism destination, a nearly 4,000-km expedition of iconic vintage cars will kick off from the national capital on February 17, traversing through 17 historic cities across the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020