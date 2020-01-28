Netanyahu says drops request for immunity from graft charges

Jerusalem, Jan 28 (AFP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he had dropped his request for parliamentary immunity from corruption charges.

The announcement came hours before Netanyahu was to meet in the White House with President Donald Trump for the unveiling of a US peace plan.

"I'm withdrawing the immunity request," he said on Facebook. "I won't let my political opponents use this issue to disturb the historic move I'm leading." (AFP) AMS

