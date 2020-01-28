Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul's poll promise of 500 sq ft houses not progressing:Deora

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:13 IST
Rahul's poll promise of 500 sq ft houses not progressing:Deora

Congress leader Milind Deora has written to party chief Sonia Gandhi expressing concern over Rahul Gandhi's 2019 poll promise of allotting 500 sq ft homes to Mumbai slum-dwellers not moving "effectively" towards implementation under the new dispensation in Maharashtra. Deora urged Sonia Gandhi to establish a mechanism in Maharashtra -- ruled by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- to ensure that the state government delivers on the poll promises made by the Congress to the people.

In his letter, dated January 24, Deora stated that upon his advice" in March 2019, then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said at a rally that 500 sq ft homes under slum and dilapidated building rehabilitation schemes will be allotted, if his party is voted to power in Maharashtra. "This promise was later included in the common minimum programme worked out by the three parties," Deora said.

At present, 269 sq ft houses are provided under the slum redevelopment projects in the city. To drive home his point, Deora recalled former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi supporting efforts initiated by his late father Murli Deora to give affordable housing to the needy in Mumbai since 1984.

"Voters of Mumbai have since trusted the Congress and rewarded it for its commitment towards uplifting those at the bottom of the pyramid," he stated. "Rahul ji's promise was made to Mumbaikars when he was Congress president. It concerns me that such an important policy initiative has still not moved effectively towards implementation," Deora stated.

The former Mumbai Congress president said that various other "realistic and feasible" promises too were made by the Congress to people during the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Maharashtra in 2019. "I therefore request you to consider establishing an effective mechanism in Maharashtra, similar to the one in (other) Congress-governed states, so that the state government may speedily deliver on the poll promises made by Congress to the voters of Maharashtra," Deora said.

On the other hand, the Congress' allies Shiv Sena and NCP have worked during the past 50 days to implement their programmes and poll promises, he stated. "Maharashtra's voters have appreciated this effort and are beginning to welcome several decisions," Deora observed.

Meanwhile, Deora also congratulated Gandhi for setting up 'Manifesto Implementation Committees' in the states governed by the Congress. "This is a progressive step decision and will encourage our governments to uphold the highest standards of governance and accountability," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Newly discovered photos of Nazi death camp probably show guard Demjanjuk

Historians in Germany have released previously unseen photos of the Nazi Sobibor death camp, including what they believe are images of John Demjanjuk, who was sentenced in 2011 for his role in the killing of about 28,000 people there.Ukrain...

Nike says Kobe Bryant merchandise sold out on website

Nike Incs Kobe Bryant merchandise was sold out on its website, the company said on Tuesday, following reports the company had pulled products branded by the NBA star who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.A search for Kobe-branded product...

US STOCKS-Wall Street recovers from Monday rout on tech, financial support

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as gains in technology and financial shares helped major indexes recover from their worst selloff in about four months on worries over a coronavirus outbreak and its impact on global growth.Markets across the wor...

Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk by Huawei decision-UK's Raab

Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said intelligence sharing would not be jeopardized by Tuesdays decision to allow Chinas Huawei a role in building the countrys 5G telecoms network. GCHQ has confirmed categorically that how we constru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020