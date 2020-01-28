Left Menu
Netanyahu withdraws bid for parliamentary immunity from prosecution on corruption charges

  • Updated: 28-01-2020 14:28 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:22 IST
File photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he is withdrawing his bid for parliamentary immunity from prosecution on corruption charges. Israel's longest-serving prime minister said in a statement the immunity proceedings in parliament would have been a "circus" and he did not want to take part in this "dirty game".

Netanyahu, who denies all wrongdoing, said: "I informed the Knesset speaker that I am withdrawing my immunity request." The case now moves toward trial, a process that could take months or years. The right-winger, who faces a national election in March, is under no legal obligation to resign.

He is now in Washington for meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the release of Trump's long-delayed Israel-Palestinian peace plan, which the Palestinians have already rejected. Israel's attorney general Avichai Mandelblit indicted Netanyahu on corruption charges - the first of their kind against a serving Israeli prime minister - last November following a long-running investigation. The charges included bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

Netanyahu's political opponents, including the centrist former general Benny Ganytz, made his legal troubles a centrepiece of their campaigns against him in two Israeli elections last year. He is suspected of wrongfully accepting $264,000 worth of gifts, which prosecutors said included cigars and champagne, from tycoons and of dispensing favours in alleged bids for improved coverage by Israel's biggest-selling newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, and the Walla website. Netanyahu could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of bribery and a maximum three-year term for fraud and breach of trust. (Editing by Angus MacSwan)

