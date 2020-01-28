Motion for Iran to leave nuclear proliferation treaty introduced in parliament- ICANA
A motion for Iran to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was introduced in Iran's parliament on Tuesday, the parliament's news site ICANA reported.
The report did not say when parliament might vote on the motion. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest authority in the Islamic Republic, makes the final decisions regarding the country's nuclear policy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
