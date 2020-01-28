Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police arrest Indian protest organiser on sedition charges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:59 IST
Police arrest Indian protest organiser on sedition charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian police on Tuesday arrested a university student who has been involved in organizing protests against a contentious citizenship law after he made comments that the ruling Hindu nationalist party said were seditious.

Sharjeel Imam shot to national prominence when he helped to organize a mass sit-in in New Delhi, one of many rallies staged over more than a month against a new citizenship law that the protesters say discriminates against Muslims. The 31-year-old history student further angered nationalists in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with what they said was a seditious call for the restive northeastern region of Assam to be "cut" from the rest of the country.

Last week, Sambit Patra, a BJP spokesman, described Imam's comment as a call for "open jihad". The BJP has sought to depict him as a dangerous rebel in national media and in party rallies ahead of a state election in New Delhi on Feb. 8. Speaking to Reuters shortly before he was arrested in the eastern state of Bihar, Imam, a Muslim, said he had only called for railway and road links to Assam to be disrupted as part of the ongoing campaign of protests against the citizenship law.

Imam also said the BJP was trying to vilify him in order to discredit the largely leaderless protest movement ahead of the Delhi state election. "They want to discredit educated Muslims who speak up," said Imam, a student at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, known for its leftist activism and opposition to the BJP government.

Police officer Rajesh Deo said Imam had been found after a three-day search in Bihar and would be moved to Delhi to face charges of sedition. In a statement, Imam's lawyers said he was fully cooperating with the investigation.

The citizenship law aims to fast-track Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighboring countries. Many Indians say the law is discriminatory against the country's large Muslim minority and violates the country's secular constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqis rebuild wrecked protest camp as violence escalates

Anti-government protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya say they will not back down despite the destruction of their camp by gunmen in an attack that left at least two people dead. Unidentified gunmen in four vehicles tore throug...

Inclusive Technology Launch Skyle - the World's First Eye Tracker for iPad Pro

Skyle is the worlds first eye tracker for iPad Pro and is perfect for people with complex access and communication needs. Combining two leading learning tools, iPad and Eye Gaze, ensures this is the most flexible AAC device on the market. ...

Sen. Graham backs plan to make Bolton manuscript available to senators

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said he would support a plan making former national security adviser John Boltons book manuscript available for senators to review as they weigh President Donald Trumps impeachment.His colle...

Nike says Kobe Bryant merchandise sold out on website

Nike Incs Kobe Bryant merchandise was sold out on its website, the company said on Tuesday, following reports the company had pulled products branded by the NBA star who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.A search for Kobe-branded product...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020