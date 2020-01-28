BJP-Pankaja Munde Marathwada protest is drama, says AIMIM

A day after BJP leaders led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Pankaja Munde held a one-day protest against alleged state government apathy towards Marathwada, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen on Tuesday termed it as 'drama'. However, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party supported Munde's demand that a cabinet meeting of the state government be held in Marathwada.

"Munde and her party were in power for five years but could not resolve issues of Marathwada so they enacted this drama," Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel told PTI. "We support Munde's demand to have a cabinet meeting in Marathwada. The state government has such meetings in Mumbai and Nagpur, why not Aurangabad," he added..

