Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Catalonia's Puigdemont appeals for help to repay costs of banned referendum

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Catalonia
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:38 IST
UPDATE 1-Catalonia's Puigdemont appeals for help to repay costs of banned referendum
Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont Image Credit: Flickr

Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont asked pro-independence supporters on Tuesday to donate money after Spanish authorities ordered him and 19 others to pay back 4.1 million euros of public money spent on a banned independence referendum. On Oct. 1, 2017, the restive northeastern region organized a secession vote declared illegal by Spanish courts. Its leaders then made a short-lived declaration of independence. Puigdemont later fled to Belgium, while other top separatists were jailed.

"If you voted on Oct. 1, we need you," Puigdemont said in a post on his Twitter account, with a link to a bank account. Puigdemont, who is now a member of the European Parliament and still lives in exile in Belgium, said Spain's top public auditors' office had given him and other separatist politicians 15 days to refund the money before their assets could be seized.

The auditors' office, which oversees spending by Spain's political parties and within the public sector - could not immediately confirm the information. Puigdemont's appeal for cash comes at a sensitive time, with Madrid and Barcelona planning talks on Catalonia's future.

Earlier on Tuesday, six jailed separatist leaders were briefly released from prison under heavy police protection to testify in the Catalan parliament, as hundreds of supporters chanted "Independence" and "Freedom for political prisoners". It was the first time for the six to leave prison since they were sentenced to lengthy terms over the independence bid.

One of the six, Oriol Junqueras, told an investigative committee of the Catalan parliament he was confident the region would eventually vote again on independence. "A self-determination referendum is a normal thing. We want to exercise it again and we will exercise it again," Junqueras, a former deputy regional leader, said in his testimony.

"WE ARE NOT AFRAID"

"We are not afraid, we never were and we are even less so now," he said.

Junqueras said the planned talks between the Socialist-led Spanish government in Madrid and the pro-independence regional government in Barcelona were a "step forward", though he was skeptical about their chances for success. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due in Barcelona on Feb. 6 to set the agenda for the talks.

The dialogue was a condition for Junqueras' separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) to facilitate Sanchez's efforts to be appointed prime minister, an arrangement denounced by opposition parties on the Spanish right. ($1 = 0.9014 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiaNivesh Appoints Premal Doshi as Managing Director - Investment Banking

IndiaNivesh, one of Indias fastest growing financial services firms, has appointed Premal Doshi as Managing Director - Investment Banking.With over 25 years of rich and diverse experience in the banking and financial services industry, Prem...

UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....

ANALYSIS-Investors find some Unilever foods hard to swallow

Six months after Unilevers Alan Jope suggested he may get rid of brands without purpose, investors are wondering when he will deliver. Their sights have long been set on the Anglo-Dutch firms foods business, which has lagged growth in the r...

Kerala Governor weakening federal system, says Ramesh Chennithala

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday accused Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, of weakening the federal system of the state and working in tandem with the central government while trying to weaken all non-BJP state governments. He is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020