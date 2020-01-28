Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC notice to Thakur over controversial remark

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 21:27 IST
EC notice to Thakur over controversial remark

The Election Commission (EC) issued a show-cause notice to Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday for his "desh ke gaddaron ko" slogan at a poll meeting here, saying prima facie the remarks had the "potential of disturbing communal harmony" and the BJP MP had violated the election code and electoral law. Thakur has been asked to respond to the notice before 12 noon on January 30 (Thursday), "failing which the commission shall take a decision without any reference to you".

In the show-cause notice, the EC referred to section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, dealing with attempts to promote enmity or hatred between different classes of citizens on the grounds of religion, race, caste, community or language. The notice also said the EC received a report from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday, which said Thakur chanted "desh ke gaddaron ko" and the crowd responded, saying "goli maro sa*** ko" (shoot down the traitors) several times, while addressing a public meeting in Delhi's Rithala Assembly constituency on Monday.

It said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also made "certain other objectionable statements" at the meeting. The Delhi CEO Office on Tuesday said it had submitted a report to the EC on the "provocative" language used by Thakur while canvassing for BJP candidates contesting the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.

At the Rithala rally, the MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after lashing out at anti-CAA protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-China virus toll exceeds 130; Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens

The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the Chinese city at the epicentre of a new virus outbreak on Wednesday, as the death toll rose sharply to 132 and the first case appeared in the Middle East. The World Health Organization WHO...

Anticipatory bail to accused on apprehension of arrest not limited to fixed time: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the anticipatory bail granted to an accused on the apprehension of arrest should not be limited to a fixed time. A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising of justices Arun Mishra, Indira Banerjee, ...

IndiaNivesh Appoints Premal Doshi as Managing Director - Investment Banking

IndiaNivesh, one of Indias fastest growing financial services firms, has appointed Premal Doshi as Managing Director - Investment Banking.With over 25 years of rich and diverse experience in the banking and financial services industry, Prem...

UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020