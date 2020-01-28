Left Menu
Shameful that Kejriwal feels proud in calling himself 'urban naxal': Gujarat CM

  New Delhi
  Updated: 28-01-2020 21:28 IST
  Created: 28-01-2020 21:28 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal feeling proud in calling himself an "urban naxal" despite holding a constitutional post is "shameful", his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani said at an election rally here on Tuesday. Rupani, who made his debut in campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls, was speaking at a public meeting in Dwarka.

He said "while Kejriwal is standing in support of the 'tukde tukde' gang, the Modi government is committed to putting anti-nationals behind the bars". "The Delhi chief minister feels proud in calling himself an urban naxal. Such comments by him despite holding a constitutional post are shameful," Rupani said while addressing the gathering.

He highlighted the "Gujarat model" in his second rally in Uttam Nagar area here and appealed to people to vote for the BJP. "Everybody knows the Gujarat model. The state stands at third rank in education sector while the situation in Delhi is bad because rather than spending on basics they spend on advertisements," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

