Providing info on forefathers' origin during NPR update

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Tuesday said it is essential for everyone to provide information on his or her forefathers' origin during the update of the National Population Register (NPR) as its is linked to the national security. The minister's statement came hours after senior BJD MP Pinaki Mishra announced that the party led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is opposed to the provision of asking birthplaces of an individual's parents during the NPR update.

Sarangi said, "I think the information on the forefathers of individuals is essential during NPR update. People may take benefits here after coming from Pakistan or Bangladesh by keeping their origin a secret." "This may create problems in future. As it is linked to national security, there should be no compromise in this front. This is my opinion," the Union minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries and MSME told reporters here.

BJD parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha Pinaki Mishra earlier said the Odisha government will not implement one clause of the NPR during the enumeration that deals with birthplaces of individual's parents. "The enumerators in Odisha will not ask individuals to reveal birthplaces of their parents," Mishra said after attending the BJD's Parliamentary Party meeting held under chairmanship of Patnaik here.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Kharavel Swain at a press conference here raised question on the BJD's decision of opting to avoid provisions under Section 13(2) of the NPR. "We do not understand why the BJD is worried over asking parents' birthplace of individuals during NPR update.

Is the BJD worried that the identities of infiltrators will be known through NPR?" Swain said. Meanwhile, Congress leader and Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka said, "The Congress is also opposed to the provision of asking individuals to mention birth place of their parents. We are is opposed to the CAA, NRC as well as the NPR." Official sources said the NPR update process will start in Odisha from April 16 and continue for 45 days..

