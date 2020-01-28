Left Menu
Development News Edition

Javadekar presents report card of work done by Modi govt for people of Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 23:21 IST
Javadekar presents report card of work done by Modi govt for people of Delhi

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday presented a report card of the development work done by the Union government for the people of Delhi. At a press conference here, Javadekar, who is in-charge for the Delhi assembly elections, also accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of hindering the development of the national capital.

The Union environment minister said that the Centre conferred ownership rights to more than 40 lakh people living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi and also framed a scheme for their development. "Under the 'Jaha Jhuggi Wahi Makan' scheme, two room-set houses are being allotted. The central government has also waived conversion charge of Rs 10 lakh for shopkeepers and done away with the threat of their establishments getting sealed," he said.

Javadekar said the Narendra Modi government has "expanded the Delhi Metro rail network by 116 kilometers" and "60 lakh persons use the metro every day". "This is the fourth largest transport system in the world, but the Kejriwal government has delayed the Metro Phase–IV by three years resulting in increase in the cost of construction," he said.

Javadekar said that the AAP government created "seven hindrances" in the development of Delhi. The Kejriwal government did not give permission for the Dwarka Expressway for two years, he said.

"Kejriwal also supported the tukde tukde gang (a term used by the BJP to attack groups it accuses of working to promote violent leftists and separatism) and did not grant permission to prosecute them. Had Kejriwal allowed them to be prosecuted, the protest at Shaheen Bagh may not have taken place," he said. Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the pan-India National Register of Citizens.

"The roads constructed by PWD and DSIIDC are broken and generate dust which contributes to the city's high-pollution level," he said. "Kejriwal did not allow implementation of central government's Aayushman Bharat scheme and deprived Delhiites of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh," Javadekar alleged.

The ruling AAP did not implement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and as a result, poor people did not get houses while the Modi government has allotted houses to one crore people in the country, he further alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways says immediately suspending China flights over coronavirus

British Airways says immediately suspending China flights over coronavirus....

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1245 pm LGD10 SC-NIRBHAYA-2NDLD MERCY SC dismisses Nirbhaya convict Mukeshs petition against rejection of mercy pleaNew Delhi The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Kumar Singhs pet...

I have seen worse, Kerala Guv on protest in Assembly

Apparently unfazed by the protest of legislators who showed him placards, blocked his way, shouted slogans and finally staged a walk-out from the Assembly, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that he has witnessed worse when he was a me...

Russia screening all Russian tourists returning from China - watchdog

Russia has begun screening all Russian tourists returning from China to catch any potential cases of coronavirus, Russias consumer safety watchdog said on Wednesday.The watchdog began conducting the medical checks on Tuesday, it said. Russi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020