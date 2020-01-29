Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolivia's Anez reshuffles cabinet after backlash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sucre
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 05:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 05:36 IST
Bolivia's Anez reshuffles cabinet after backlash
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@JeanineAnez)

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez reshuffled her cabinet on Tuesday, including replacing a rebel minister who had called her controversial decision to run in upcoming elections a "betrayal" of the caretaker government's remit. Anez unveiled her new cabinet after her ministers had all resigned at her request. However, all but three were reinstated in a ceremony at the government palace where the President played down talk of crisis.

"This adjustment in the cabinet was necessary to be absolutely sure that all members of the team working together are committed to honest and transparent management for the good of all Bolivians," she said. The conservative former senator, who became president amid a power vacuum last year after the resignation of Evo Morales, sparked criticism from allies and opponents when she announced her intention to be a candidate in the May 3 vote.

The three ministries reshuffled were those of rural development, education, and communication. Bolivia has been gripped by political turmoil since October when a disputed election led to widespread protests that eventually toppled leftist leader Morales. Anez took the interim president role after Morales and others in his party resigned.

The former Minister of Communication, Roxana Lizárraga, had criticized Anez, who she said was surrounded by a "small group of politicians" that was seeking to remain in power instead of guaranteeing the neutrality of the caretaker government. "We assumed power originally to recover democracy so that we could get to new elections," she said, adding that Anez's candidacy betrayed the widespread popular uprising against Morales after the Oct. 20 election that led to his resignation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand volcano death toll rises to 21

Wellington, Jan 29 AFP The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption climbed to 21 Wednesday, with a further death in hospital more than a month after the tragedy, police said. Deputy police commissioner John Tims said the ...

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.The 29-year-old, who hails from Haryana and is settled in Hyderabad, is a former world number one. She has won numerous international titles, including a bronz...

'F9 The Fast Saga' teaser released

The Fast Furious franchise just dropped a teaser for its upcoming ninth instalment F9 The Fast Saga. The short clip gives a brief glimpse of the full trailer thatll be released this Friday.What can be figured out from the teaser is that Vi...

India among top 30 countries at 'high risk' from coronavirus spread: Study

India is among the top 30 countries at high-risk from the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to a study based on the number of air travelers predicted to arrive in the countries from the worst affected cities in China. Researchers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020