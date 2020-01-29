Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP writes to EC, urges ban on Amit Shah from campaigning in Delhi polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission urging the poll-body to ban Union Home Minister Amit Shah from campaigning for 48 hours in the Delhi assembly elections.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 16:22 IST
AAP writes to EC, urges ban on Amit Shah from campaigning in Delhi polls
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission urging the poll-body to ban Union Home Minister Amit Shah from campaigning for 48 hours in the Delhi assembly elections. "This is in reference to violation of Model Code of Conduct by Amit Shah and other BJP leaders/MPs by posting false, fabricated and concocted videos in order to malign the image of Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Govt schools, their teachers and students and play fraud against people of Delhi," a memorandum from the AAP reads.

It further states, "In the last five years, the AAP-led Government in Delhi has made revolutionary changes in the education system of Delhi which has been recognised worldwide." "It is submitted, Amit Shah, his MPs of Delhi and other leaders in their public utterances made false claims that 'nothing has been done by the Aam Aadmi Party government for the betterment of government schools in Delhi'. In response to this, Arvind Kejriwal invited Shah to visit Delhi govt schools with him. But he, along with his MPs in a well-planned manner, with ulterior motive to spread false propaganda against Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP, manufactured and published false and fabricated videos on Twitter and other media platforms," the memorandum said.

It further said, "BJP sitting MPs Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans on the direction of Amit Shah made false and fabricated videos to put the wrong picture of Delhi government schools before the people of Delhi." "We would urge the Election Commission to direct Amit Shah and above mentioned BJP MPs and leaders to remove these videos from Twitter. Delhi police to register FIR against the above-mentioned persons for posting false, fabricated and concocted videos. Impose ban on Amit Shah and above-mentioned MPs for violating Model Code of Conduct," the memorandum added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Lyft cuts 2% jobs on journey to profitability

Lyft Inc said on Wednesday it had cut about 2 of its workforce, or 90 jobs, as the ride-hailing company seeks to achieve its goal of profitability by the end of 2021.The restructuring happened in two of its teams, sales and marketing, the c...

U.S. Commerce Department opens anti-dumping probe into millwork from Brazil, China

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it launched anti-dumping investigations into wood moulding and millwork product imports from Brazil and China worth about 500 million annually. In a statement, the Commerce Department said it e...

Five people in France confirmed to have coronavirus

The daughter of a Chinese tourist who is seriously ill in a Paris hospital has become the fifth person in France to be confirmed with the coronavirus, officials have said. Her 80-year-old father was the fourth confirmed case in France of th...

'Finally free!': Asia Bibi on Pakistan prison, life in exile

Recounting the hellish conditions of eight years spent on death row on blasphemy charges but also the pain of exile, Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi has broken her silence to give her first personal insight into an ordeal that caused internat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020