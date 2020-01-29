Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi to reach Wayanad today for two-day visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday will reach his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad for a two-day visit.

  • Wayanad (Kerala)
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 17:31 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday will reach his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad for a two-day visit. The leader will arrive at Kannur airport in the evening and reach Kalpetta, via road, where he will spend the night at a government guesthouse.

On Thursday, Gandhi will attend "Save the Constitution" march from a school there to the new bus stand, Kalpetta. Later, he will address the people at 11 am and will fly back to New Delhi by a special flight in the evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

