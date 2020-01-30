Left Menu
If the police don't jail you, you must go to jail yourself: Dilip Ghosh urges BJP workers

Accusing the ruling TMC of sponsoring violence against BJP workers in West Bengal, state party president Dilip Ghosh asked workers to not be afraid of going to jail.

  ANI
  North 24 Parganas (West Bengal)
  Updated: 30-01-2020 12:41 IST
  Created: 30-01-2020 12:41 IST
BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh speaking at an event in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Accusing the ruling TMC of sponsoring violence against BJP workers in West Bengal, state party president Dilip Ghosh asked workers to not be afraid of going to jail. "If you are caught by the police, he will (pointing to a lawyer in Barrackpore subdivision court) free you. So do not worry, no one can be a leader unless you go to jail. If they (police) do not take you, you must go to jail yourself," Ghosh said at 'Cha Chakra' (meeting over tea) at Mangal Pandey park in Barrackpore on Wednesday.

"I am telling this in front of the camera if they do not jail you, you must do something to go to jail. Only then the people will obey you. No place for soft-hearted people in politics," he urged the workers and people present at the event. Pointing to the killing of two people during a protest against the newly amended Citizenship Act and NRC in Murshidabad on Wednesday, Ghosh also raised the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

