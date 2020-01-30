Over 50 countries will welcome 'ousted' Indian Muslims, says Farhan Azmi

There are over 50 Muslim countries that are more than ready to welcome Indian Muslims if they are ousted from the country, said Farhan Azmi, son of SP leader Abu Azmi, here on Thursday. Speaking against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Farhan Azmi said: "We are more than 2.5 billion in the world. You are trying to threaten us! There are 50 countries of Muslims who will welcome you with open arms if they will try to oust you."

"But we are not going anywhere. We are born here and will be buried here," said Azmi, while speaking at an event here on January 27. "Do not get frightened and disheartened because we have an army of people standing with us. Lakhs of people are supporting us. We will kick and throw NRC, CAA in the dustbin," he said.

Talking about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, he said: "Jitendra Awhad holds a Cabinet seat and he is protesting. He is trying to hijack the protest. I have no confidence that this government would last for more than 6-7 months." "We don't believe this government. You have given the CM's post to such a person! Does the tiger ever lose his stripes!" he said.

"My problem is with Uddhav Thackeray. I respect him a lot. In the Shiv Sena, he is the only one to be given respect because he never says anything. He has never run a government. I don't think he is even running his party correctly," said Azmi. The amended Citizenship Act grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

