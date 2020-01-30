Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 50 countries will welcome 'ousted' Indian Muslims, says Farhan Azmi

There are over 50 Muslim countries that are more than ready to welcome Indian Muslims if they are ousted from the country, said Farhan Azmi, son of SP leader Abu Azmi, here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 13:31 IST
Over 50 countries will welcome 'ousted' Indian Muslims, says Farhan Azmi
Farhan Azmi speaking at an event in Mumbai on January 27 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

There are over 50 Muslim countries that are more than ready to welcome Indian Muslims if they are ousted from the country, said Farhan Azmi, son of SP leader Abu Azmi, here on Thursday. Speaking against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Farhan Azmi said: "We are more than 2.5 billion in the world. You are trying to threaten us! There are 50 countries of Muslims who will welcome you with open arms if they will try to oust you."

"But we are not going anywhere. We are born here and will be buried here," said Azmi, while speaking at an event here on January 27. "Do not get frightened and disheartened because we have an army of people standing with us. Lakhs of people are supporting us. We will kick and throw NRC, CAA in the dustbin," he said.

Talking about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, he said: "Jitendra Awhad holds a Cabinet seat and he is protesting. He is trying to hijack the protest. I have no confidence that this government would last for more than 6-7 months." "We don't believe this government. You have given the CM's post to such a person! Does the tiger ever lose his stripes!" he said.

"My problem is with Uddhav Thackeray. I respect him a lot. In the Shiv Sena, he is the only one to be given respect because he never says anything. He has never run a government. I don't think he is even running his party correctly," said Azmi. The amended Citizenship Act grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...

UK's Wuhan evacuation flight will also carry 50 non-British citizens -PM's spokesman

A British flight evacuating its citizens from the Coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan will also include around 50 non-British, mainly EU, nationals, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Thursday.Earlier Spains foreign ministry said aro...

Cowboys QB Prescott confident new deal is coming

Quarterback Dak Prescott believes a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys will happen this offseason. Im confident a new contract is coming. Im confident in my agent and my team and Im confident in the Cowboys that something will get done, he sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020