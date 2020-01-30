Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unless you visit jail, you cannot be a leader: Bengal BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:17 IST
Unless you visit jail, you cannot be a leader: Bengal BJP

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh courted yet another controversy on Thursday when he said one cannot become a political leader unless he visits jail. Asking party cadres to "actively" counter the ruling TMC, Ghosh said sitting back at home would not make one a good political activist.

"Don't expect to be a good political activist just by sitting back at home. You all have to work. You have to be active, so that police is forced to arrest you. Don't get cowed down by threats from TMC goons. "Unless you visit the jail, you can't be a good leader," the BJP leader claimed.

Reacting to his comment, TMC minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, said Ghosh, being a leader of a political party, should be more cautious about the statements he makes. "His comments reflect both his and his party's mindset. But I would still suggest him to be more cautious about the comments he makes," Chattopadhyay said.

Earlier this month, too, Ghosh, the BJP MP from Midnapore seat, had stirred up a storm when he said "anti-CAA protesters who destroyed public property were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EIB and PMV sign EUR 60m loan agreement to support Flemish SMEs

The European Investment Bank EIB and the Flanders Participation Company PMV have signed a EUR 60 million loan agreement with a view to setting up a new platform, managed by PMV, for loans to Flemish SMEs. This will allow PMV to expand its r...

UPDATE 2-Air France joins China exodus as virus unnerves cabin crew

Air France became the latest major airline to suspend flights to China, as cabin crews around the world voiced growing unease about their exposure to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 170 people and continues to spread. The decisi...

WebPort Global & Tempus FX Create Content Partnership

WebPort Global WPG, the online global trade community, and Tempus FX recently signed an agreement that brings Tempus content and expertise in global currency markets to WPG subscribers in more than 100 countries.WebPort Global allows trade...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020