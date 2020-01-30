Left leaders form human chain in Delhi against CAA-NRC-NPR

Leaders of Left parties, including Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury, formed a human chain in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) outside Raj Ghat on Thursday. "Today is the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi. He was shot at 5:17 pm. So we gathered here (at Rajghat) to observe silence here," Yechury told ANI.

Party leaders held the banner that read "No to CAA, NPR, NRC". Commenting on Jamia's firing incident, he said: "Delhi Police should answer how a man gets through its cordon brandishing a gun."

Earlier in the day, CPI Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament D Raja and Binoy Viswam were detained by Delhi Police along with several others during the protest here. "We went to Raj Ghat to take part in the human chain, in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act-National Register of Citizens. Delhi Police has arrested other leaders and me. We don't know where they are taking us," Raja had said. (ANI)

