Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD 'bartered away' constitutional principles by backing BJP in Delhi: Amarinder

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:59 IST
SAD 'bartered away' constitutional principles by backing BJP in Delhi: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday slammed the SAD for supporting the BJP in the Delhi assembly polls, accusing the Akalis of 'bartering away the constitutional principles' for their political interests. The Shiromani Akali Dal earlier this month had said that it will not contest the elections as it was asked by its ally BJP to change its stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which it claimed to have refused.

Lashing out at SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Singh said these "flip-flops" nailed Akali "lies" on their stand on the "unconstitutional and divisive CAA". "Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lashed out at the SAD for bartering away the constitutional principles to promote their political interest with their latest U-turn over supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi polls," an official statement read.

BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday had announced that the SAD would support the saffron party in the February 8 elections. The Punjab chief minister also sought to know whether the BJP had agreed to amending the CAA in line with SAD's earlier stand or the Akalis had once again "surrendered" themselves to the BJP at the "cost of the nation's interest".

"You owe an explanation to people," Singh said, chiding Badal for the SAD's "unprincipled" stand on this issue, which had been getting "exposed" every second day since they supported the CAA in Parliament. "The SAD's decision to backtrack on its earlier stand to extend its support to the BJP in Delhi just a week before the scheduled polls indicated that they had used the CAA as a bargaining chip to secure some political gains," claimed the CM.

This development clearly exposed the Akalis' "selfish intentions" and the Badal family's "desperation" to hold on to power as part of the ruling alliance at the Centre, the Punjab chief minister alleged. Amarinder Singh further said rather than quitting the ruling NDA, which would have been the right thing to do after claiming not to support the CAA without the inclusion of Muslims, Badal had chosen to stay with the BJP, whatever the cost for the people of India.

The Punjab chief minister also said the Akali "U-turn" in Delhi had accentuated the divide within the party, which appeared to be on the verge of another split. "Obviously, they need the BJP to hand-hold them on the political ladder, especially in view of the fact that the elections in Punjab are just two years away and they have no political leg to stand on," said Singh.

Reacting to the CM's statement, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema in a statement said, "Before asking the SAD why it supported its old and time-tested ally BJP, the CM should have offered his explanation why he is going to support the Congress Party which had massacred thousands of innocent Sikhs in the streets of Delhi and other parts of the country." Cheema also dared the Punjab CM to visit 30,000 Sikh families who came from Afghanistan and settled in Delhi after facing religious persecution.

"It will give Amarinder Singh a reason why the SAD supported the CAA," said Cheema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Falcons' Blank rooting for Shanahan in Super Bowl LIV

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV, and he isnt being shy about it. When asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he was rooting for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Blank was direct with...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...

UP CM holds high-level meeting over Farrukhabad incident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday evening convened a high-level meeting on the Farrukhabad incident, where more than 15 people, including children, have been held hostage. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Principal Secr...

Cowboys QB Prescott confident new deal is coming

Quarterback Dak Prescott believes a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys will happen this offseason. Im confident a new contract is coming. Im confident in my agent and my team and Im confident in the Cowboys that something will get done, he sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020