Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A paved way for equal development of J-K, Ladakh: Kovind

Addressing the joint sitting of both houses at the beginning of the Budget session, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution "paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 11:43 IST
Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A paved way for equal development of J-K, Ladakh: Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the Parliament on Friday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Addressing the joint sitting of both houses at the beginning of the Budget session, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution "paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh." "The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," Kovind said.

"Fast-paced development of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, protecting its culture and traditions, transparent and honest administration and boosting the democracy, is among the priorities of my government," he added. He earlier expressed happiness over the pace and amount of work done by the Parliament in the first session.

"I am pleased to say that in the past seven months the Parliament has set new milestones of work in terms of work done by it. The work done by the Parliament in the first session of this Lok Sabha is a record for the past seven decades," Kovind said. The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran health minister urges government to ban entry of travelers from China

Irans health minister has urged the government to ban travelers from China entering the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, Saeed Namaki tweeted on Friday, adding that his request includes passengers traveling by sea, land, and air.In ...

BJP releases manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls

The BJP on Friday released Delhi Sankalp Patra, its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, and asserted that the party will change the citys future. The document was released in presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Ha...

Germany: Evacuation of more than 100 Germans from China starting shortly

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday that a German military plane would be leaving for China shortly to evacuate more than 100 German citizens, none of whom are infected with the coronavirus or suspected of having contracted it.Maas s...

Pakistan opener Abid Ali says Tendulkar is his inspiration

Pakistans in-form opener Abid Ali says Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar inspires him and his style of play is heavily influenced by the record-breaking icon from across the border. Abid, 32, who scored centuries in his first two Tests ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020