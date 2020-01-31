Left Menu
Scotland's Sturgeon says could test power to call consultative independence vote

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Image Credit: Flickr

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday she did not rule out testing the legality of calling a consultative referendum on independence if Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government continued to oppose another vote.

"The issue of whether the specific constitutional reservation in the Scotland Act puts any form of independence referendum outside the powers of the Scottish Parliament - or instead leaves open scope for a non-binding consultative vote - has never been tested in court," she said in a speech in Edinburgh on the day the United Kingdom will leave the EU.`

"Now, should the UK government continue to deny Scotland's right to choose, we may reach the point where it is necessary for this issue to be tested. I am not ruling that out."

