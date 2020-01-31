Economic Survey 'disappointing', Modi govt selling dreams to people: Mayawati

The BSP has termed the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday as "disappointing" and an example of how the Narendra Modi government is selling dreams to people despite rising inflation, unemployment and poverty in the country. In a series of tweets, BSP president Mayawati said: "Because of the wrong policies and programmes of the centre, rising poverty, inflation, unemployment etc. have led to constant shrinking of the per capita/family income of the people, yet the BJP government is selling dreams to them. The Economic Survey presented in Parliament today is an example of this."

"The address by the honourable President (Ram Nath Kovind) is an account of government's work and whatever he said before the joint session of Parliament today was detached from reality," she said in another tweet in Hindi. "The Economic Survey presented by the central government has left the people of the country disappointed," she said further.

The Survey was released a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for 2020-21.

