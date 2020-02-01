At Delhi rally, Adityanath lashes out at anti-CAA protesters, says 'their ancestors divided India'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that the anti-CAA protests in Delhi were "not about the amended law" but a manifestation of the "grouse" harboured by the protesters "against an India that is emerging as a major power in the world". Addressing a poll rally at Karawal Nagar Chowk in east Delhi, the BJP leader lashed out at anti-CAA protesters, saying "their ancestors divided India, so they have a grouse against this emerging 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'."
"These protests happening at various places in Delhi are not about the CAA, but it is happening because those people are questioning as to how can India emerge as a major power in the world, and to stop that rising India," he claimed. During the assembly poll campaign, BJP leaders have been urging people to vote for the party to show their disapproval for the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
