Ashok Gehlot says tension in country because govt doesn't know what citizens want

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:45 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the government did not know what people really expected of it, leading to protests and tensions in the country. Gehot was addressing a public meeting here to campaign for party candidate from Badali Assembly constituency, Devendra Yadav.

"There is a lot of tension in the country since over a month. There was no requirement of protests but if this government understood what citizens want, this situation wouldn't have arrived," he said. He said the Congress believes in keeping all religions, sections and classes together.

"Whether it was the time of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi or the present leadership, they have always looked at Indians as one. Neither their policies nor decisions affected citizens in a wrong way," Gehlot said. Applauding Yadav's work in Rajasthan, Gehlot said leader like him, who believes in inclusive development, should get an opportunity. He said Delhi needs an emphatic and progressive leader.

Yadav said, "When I was in Rajasthan and had a challenge to develop the rural areas of the state, I received immense support from citizens and Congress to bring that development at the ground level. Delhi has expanded further and there is a requirement of infrastructure development at many places." Yadav is a former MLA from the Badli constituency and was succeeded by AAP leader Ajesh Yadav in the 2015 Delhi Assembly election. PTI UJN DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

